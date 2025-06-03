Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of APO stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

