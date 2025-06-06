Brokerages Set PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Price Target at $51.17

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHIN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,810,000 after acquiring an additional 535,222 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in PHINIA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,067,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,717,000 after acquiring an additional 650,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PHINIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PHINIA by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PHINIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,520,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.59. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

