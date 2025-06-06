Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0%

SJM opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

