Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,163.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,204.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

