MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Ora H. Pescovitz purchased 7,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $45,311.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,297.81. This represents a 46.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 877,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 268,740 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Shares of MBX stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

