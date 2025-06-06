Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the period. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 164,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $9,431,326.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,503,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,029,300.07. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,715,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

