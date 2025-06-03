Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 599,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 379,766 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

