Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Price Target at C$7.06

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CLSA raised Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIA

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron Company Profile

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.