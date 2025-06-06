Brokerages Set Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) PT at $7.71

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.02.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.