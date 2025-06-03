Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.27. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.