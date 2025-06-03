Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
Bridgford Foods stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.27. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
