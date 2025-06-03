Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.7%

KRE opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

