Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 1.0%

INTC stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

