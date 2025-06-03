Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
