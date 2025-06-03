Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arhaus by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 627,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arhaus by 1,532.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 2,672,239 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 145.8% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,891,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,667,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

