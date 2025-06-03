Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

