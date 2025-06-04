ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $42.74. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 1,258,530 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.
ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.
