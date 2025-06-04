Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $252.70, but opened at $243.62. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $244.56, with a volume of 720,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.32.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

