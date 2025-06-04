HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). HireQuest had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 62,604.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on HireQuest from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

