Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.95. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 285,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

