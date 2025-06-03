FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Issues Earnings Results

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (49.70) (($0.67)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FD Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 2,415.50 ($32.72) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,344 ($18.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,590 ($35.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67. The company has a market cap of £536.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,004.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,895.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital lowered FD Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organisations forward. The Group comprises KX, which provides software to accelerate AI-driven innovation and First Derivative, providing consulting services which drive digital transformation in financial services and capital markets.

