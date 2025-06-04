Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.79. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 352,168 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

