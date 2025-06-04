ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.77. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 3,094,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, May 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ImmunityBio by 5.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

