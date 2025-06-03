14,190 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.69 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.