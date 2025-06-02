YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,275,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,011,789 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.55.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

