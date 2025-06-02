British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 2267411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

