Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Decreases By 33.0%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Sangoma Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SANG

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANG. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 131,638 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.