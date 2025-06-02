Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 691,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,397,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $4,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

