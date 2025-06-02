Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 459697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Trading Down 3.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

