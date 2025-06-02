Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Torrid by 4,794.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 279,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,504 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

