Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 540,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 276,508 shares.The stock last traded at $44.45 and had previously closed at $44.17.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,284.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Obsido Oy bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $2,162,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

