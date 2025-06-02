Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Drops By 35.1%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 5,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,883. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.