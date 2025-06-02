Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $62.13.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRBI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.