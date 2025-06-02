Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 8,441,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,691,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.