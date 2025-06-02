Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram Sells 14,660 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.76. 1,331,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,723. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.