Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Carlen Hooker Sells 11,875 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlen Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,723. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

