sudeng (HIPPO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00234693 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $22,501,098.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

