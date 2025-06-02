CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.66 and last traded at $119.04. 15,065,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 19,123,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 5.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.