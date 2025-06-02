SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 448,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,237. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.19. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.69. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

