Oasys (OAS) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasys (OAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $54.99 million and approximately $931,589.19 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,656,896 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,255,978,819.7221537 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01303375 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $774,734.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

