Short Interest in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Increases By 41.9%

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SBLOF stock remained flat at $9.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

About Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

