Short Interest in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Increases By 41.9%

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of SBLOF stock remained flat at $9.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $9.51.
About Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
