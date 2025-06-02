Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $35.38. Approximately 8,995,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,498,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.