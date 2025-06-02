Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

SMSMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sims has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

