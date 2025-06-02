Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $65.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

