Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SKRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $29.06.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.