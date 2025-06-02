Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.41. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $29.06.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

