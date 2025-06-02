Evan S. Lederman Sells 1,650 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Evan S. Lederman sold 1,650 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $29,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,039.12. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Team Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 23,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Team in the first quarter worth about $589,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Team by 4.1% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 46,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Team by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Team in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

