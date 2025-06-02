ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $833,997.48 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

