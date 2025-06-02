Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 95318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 624,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

