Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.60. Approximately 108,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 271,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

