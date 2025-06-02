Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 38037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.
Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.
About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.
