Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rises By 58.2%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $2.88. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 110.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKDA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

