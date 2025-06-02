ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $11.92. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 105,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

